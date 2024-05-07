Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Shares Up 12.6%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $643.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.74 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 9.29%.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

