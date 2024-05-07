Swiss National Bank Acquires 18,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Seagate Technology worth $52,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

