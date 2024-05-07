Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Vertiv worth $51,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 71.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock worth $306,451,347. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

