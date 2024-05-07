Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Rivian Automotive worth $48,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

