Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Celanese worth $50,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Celanese by 46.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $159.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $99.33 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

