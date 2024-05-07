Swiss National Bank Has $47.96 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of CF Industries worth $47,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of CF stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

