Swiss National Bank Has $47.99 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Tyson Foods worth $47,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

