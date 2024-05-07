Swiss National Bank Has $47 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $47,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 62.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 145,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 79.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 139,371 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SWK stock opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.