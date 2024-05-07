Swiss National Bank Has $52.97 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $52,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

