Swiss National Bank Sells 17,200 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Teradyne worth $52,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Teradyne stock opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $122.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

