Swiss National Bank Sells 21,900 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Dynatrace worth $42,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

DT opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

