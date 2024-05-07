Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Deckers Outdoor worth $54,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $23,173,771. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $862.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $878.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.88.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

