Swiss National Bank Sells 5,000 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of EPAM Systems worth $53,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $246.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

