Swiss National Bank Sells 5,100 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Zebra Technologies worth $43,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

View Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $315.79 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.53 and its 200 day moving average is $259.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.