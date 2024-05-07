Swiss National Bank Sells 7,700 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $51,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,513,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $166.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.07 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

