Swiss National Bank Sells 8,300 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Avery Dennison worth $50,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $222.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.18. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

