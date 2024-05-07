Swiss National Bank Sells 9,900 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Clorox worth $55,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Clorox by 75.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 25.7% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,325,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,758,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

