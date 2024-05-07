Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Brown & Brown worth $53,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 130,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,337,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

