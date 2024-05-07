Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 35,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 8,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of 274.14 and a beta of 0.72.
About Tandy Leather Factory
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.
