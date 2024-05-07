Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $126,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,207 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $34,010,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,249,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,808 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 27.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,485,046 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 960,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

