TD Cowen Cuts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $45.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.91.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,410,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 645,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 14,785.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 539,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PBF Energy by 89.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,058,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,662,000 after purchasing an additional 499,505 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

