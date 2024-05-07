Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $265.50

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 264.95 ($3.33), with a volume of 249929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.29).

Temple Bar Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £764.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,634.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.90.

Temple Bar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

