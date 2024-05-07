Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.80

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 161.80 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.02), with a volume of 160282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.60 ($2.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,140.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 36.22.

In other news, insider Angus Macpherson purchased 68,000 shares of Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £100,640 ($126,432.16). Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

