Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

TTEK has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $212.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $132.29 and a 52-week high of $215.44.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock worth $2,925,482. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

