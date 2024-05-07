The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Trading Up 7.8%

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 18,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 122,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The Arena Group Stock Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at The Arena Group

Institutional Trading of The Arena Group

In related news, major shareholder Simplify Inventions, Llc purchased 5,555,555 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,998.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,067,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,706,428.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Arena Group stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,550 shares during the period. The Arena Group comprises approximately 8.3% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 24.03% of The Arena Group worth $24,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Arena Group Company Profile

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Stories

