The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Trading Up 7.8%

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 18,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 122,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
The Arena Group Stock Up 7.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $23.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at The Arena Group
Institutional Trading of The Arena Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Arena Group stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,550 shares during the period. The Arena Group comprises approximately 8.3% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 24.03% of The Arena Group worth $24,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Arena Group Company Profile
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Arena Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.