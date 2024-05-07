The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,614.86 ($57.98).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.19) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Sarah Sands bought 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,698 ($59.02) per share, with a total value of £14,986.62 ($18,827.41). 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKG opened at GBX 4,991.29 ($62.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,669.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,631.87. The company has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,185.58, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,634 ($45.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,040 ($63.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,185.27%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

