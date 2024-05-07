The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.