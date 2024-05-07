The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $87.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.6 %

HWM opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 225,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 323.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

