The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

RealReal Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $446.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other RealReal news, Director Karen Katz acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Katz purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at $706,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

