TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

