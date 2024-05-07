TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.