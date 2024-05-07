TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,094.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 138.05, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $670.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

