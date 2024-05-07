Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $263.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $269.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.78.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

