Truist Financial Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $42.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Stock Up 4.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.