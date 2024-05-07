Truist Financial Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $42.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.
In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
