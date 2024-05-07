Truist Financial Cuts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $58.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Get Our Latest Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

PRKS stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.83. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.