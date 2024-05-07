Truist Financial Increases Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,600.00

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,592.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,491.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,445.53. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,619.31. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

