Truist Financial Increases Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $47.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.56.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $477,451.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,723.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $477,691.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,919.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,982,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $9,707,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 352,971 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

