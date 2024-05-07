TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Trading 1.1% Higher

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$64.71 and last traded at C$63.75. 1,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.06.

TSE:QBTC.U Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.94.

