Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $1,053,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $24,268,969. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $476.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 107.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $477.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.