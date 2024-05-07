UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Price Down 0%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.

