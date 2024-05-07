Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Shares of RARE opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 421.88%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,116 shares of company stock worth $1,645,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

