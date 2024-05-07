Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UNB stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Bankshares stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 1.22% of Union Bankshares worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.