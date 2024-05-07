United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Shares Down 32.7%

United Company RUSAL Plc (OTCMKTS:URSSF – Get Free Report) fell 32.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35.
United Company RUSAL Plc produces and sells aluminum and related products. It operates through four segments: Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, and Mining and Metals. The company is involved in the mining and refining of bauxite and nepheline ore into alumina; the smelting of primary aluminum from alumina; and the fabrication of aluminum and aluminum alloys into semi-fabricated and finished products.
