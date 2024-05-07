Upland Software’s (UPLD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Upland Software Trading Up 23.2 %

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

