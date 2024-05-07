Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,378 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

