Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,669 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.2 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $213.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.33. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.29 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.45.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.