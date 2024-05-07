Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 23,760 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,920 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

