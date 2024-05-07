Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 331.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Saia by 16.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Saia by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.22.

Insider Activity

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $3,122,613. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $393.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $266.91 and a one year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

