Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.25 and last traded at C$40.25. 204,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 130,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.89.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.64.

