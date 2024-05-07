Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,145,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 121,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 358,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 212,012 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

